FansTime Hits Market Capitalization of $760,193.49 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FansTime has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $760,193.49 and approximately $475,262.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.28 or 0.00685627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00042626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00081228 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

