F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

F&C Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 831 ($10.86). 632,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 844.08. F&C Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 660 ($8.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 867.50 ($11.33).

In other news, insider Francesca Ecsery bought 580 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 857 ($11.20) per share, for a total transaction of £4,970.60 ($6,494.12). Also, insider Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, with a total value of £470.40 ($614.58). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,015.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

