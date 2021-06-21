Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 348,452 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,452 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.56% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $39,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,705,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,578,000 after buying an additional 1,039,646 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,278,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,250,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $14,819,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $38.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $41.98.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

