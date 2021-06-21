Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,969 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $39,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $79.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 793.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

