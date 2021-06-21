Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,633 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet worth $31,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH opened at $158.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

