Federated Hermes Inc. Has $34.82 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,034 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of Masco worth $34,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.