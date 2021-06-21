Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 467.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 213,188 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of Microchip Technology worth $40,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $145.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.