Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 125,903 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125,903 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.25% of Zendesk worth $39,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $6,574,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,519,005.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,865.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 200,508 shares of company stock worth $28,154,404 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $145.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.