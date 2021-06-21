Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 57,280 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,889,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,280 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of Easterly Government Properties worth $39,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,514,000 after acquiring an additional 149,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 143,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEA. Raymond James cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,097,370 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

