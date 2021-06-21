FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on FDX. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.31.
FDX traded up $7.84 on Monday, hitting $293.16. 1,907,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,121. FedEx has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.89.
In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
