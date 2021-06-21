FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FDX. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.31.

FDX traded up $7.84 on Monday, hitting $293.16. 1,907,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,121. FedEx has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

