Feellike Price Tops $0.0097 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Feellike coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,313.41 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00054428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00125076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00164149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,954.52 or 0.99991693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002751 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.