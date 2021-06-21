Fetch.ai Trading Down 31% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $152.23 million and approximately $28.08 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00055336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00021062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.25 or 0.00650668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00078768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

