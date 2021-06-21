Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF makes up 0.4% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,686 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 123,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.