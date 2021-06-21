Financial Survey: Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) versus Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 31.41% 13.09% 1.35% Bay Banks of Virginia -8.22% 5.33% 0.55%

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay Banks of Virginia has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Bay Banks of Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.38 billion 6.23 $354.06 million $2.91 25.22 Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commerce Bancshares and Bay Banks of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 2 2 0 0 1.50 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.34%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of 306 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

