FinNexus (FNX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $76.00

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a market cap of $385,785.56 and approximately $76.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 86% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.37 or 0.00672713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00079271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000288 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.