First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce sales of $21.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.30 million and the highest is $21.70 million. First Bank posted sales of $18.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $85.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $87.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.20 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Bank by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

