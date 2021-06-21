First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 63,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.15.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

