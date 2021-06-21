First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 248,935 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,935 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $38,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after purchasing an additional 230,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMP traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.05. 16,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

