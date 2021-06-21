First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,474,097 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508,336 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.46% of NovaGold Resources worth $100,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NG. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,902,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,440,000 after buying an additional 313,904 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 23,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,036,000 after buying an additional 1,230,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

NG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. 33,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 119.02 and a current ratio of 119.02. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

