First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 1,035,956 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 410.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $313,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,905,000 after purchasing an additional 259,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,729,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after buying an additional 185,542 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,609,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,595,000 after buying an additional 157,793 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.77. 35,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

