First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 15,918,922 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,918,922 shares during the period. Ambev makes up about 1.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.49% of Ambev worth $643,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,013,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,687 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ambev by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 64,715,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,562 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ambev by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 309,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 137.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 772,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 447,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambev stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. 306,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,888,840. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

