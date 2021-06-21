First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 41,937 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,317,415 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Kinross Gold worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Kinross Gold by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.49. 393,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,808,369. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

