First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 933,002 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,928,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933,002 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,057,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Orla Mining stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.14. 40,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $984.04 million and a PE ratio of -40.80.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

