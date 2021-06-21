First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 24,250 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Union Pacific worth $437,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.85. The company had a trading volume of 77,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $162.13 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.53.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

