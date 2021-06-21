First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,960,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914,481 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 2.9% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Nutrien worth $1,075,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.16. 143,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,080. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

