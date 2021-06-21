First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 2.97% of Brown & Brown worth $383,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after buying an additional 948,514 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,525,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,489.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 384,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,373,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,886. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.