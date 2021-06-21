First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444,524 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 3.94% of Douglas Emmett worth $216,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,842,000 after buying an additional 1,231,841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 42,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,090,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,635,000 after buying an additional 81,445 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.43. 10,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,990. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 182.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

