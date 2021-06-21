First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.30% of Royal Gold worth $374,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $9,094,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,264,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.81.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

