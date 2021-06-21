First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $30.42 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $30,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.95. 46,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.39. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,908,772 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

