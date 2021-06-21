First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $377.16 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906,904 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 4.41% of UGI worth $377,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in UGI by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UGI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in UGI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 27,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,661. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.16. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

