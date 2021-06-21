First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $395.63 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,843,531 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 2.81% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $395,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 56,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

