First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $418.75 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,717,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,212 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $418,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.01. 492,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,229,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

