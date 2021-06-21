First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $522.86 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,566,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,580 shares during the period. Teradata comprises 1.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 12.38% of Teradata worth $522,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Teradata by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Teradata by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.14. 6,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,673. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 451.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,227 shares of company stock valued at $600,256 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.