First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807,681 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $512,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coerente Capital Management purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,381,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 88,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,648. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $86.86. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -188.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.5771 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

FMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

