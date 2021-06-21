First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,544 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 1.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 3.68% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $633,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,010,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,624,000 after purchasing an additional 100,417 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after acquiring an additional 680,862 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.55. 123,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,563. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

