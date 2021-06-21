First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $215.83 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 951,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,830,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.51. 297,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,366,094. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $572.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.