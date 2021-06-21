First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,096,998 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 42,778 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.9% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of American Express worth $720,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.82. 122,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,094. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.42. The stock has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.