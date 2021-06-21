First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,391 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,579,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 8.60% of NOV worth $460,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in NOV by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 24.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.30. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

