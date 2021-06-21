First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 201,332 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,332 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 1.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.52% of Barrick Gold worth $534,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 428,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,482,848. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

