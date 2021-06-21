First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 251,148 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,951,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,148 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of salesforce.com worth $413,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.80. 143,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,596,495. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.43. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $224.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,713,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

