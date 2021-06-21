First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 59,308 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 3.52% of MAG Silver worth $50,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.49. 60,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,129. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.39 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.