First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,012 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $28,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718,948 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $597,889,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $20,322,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 830,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.46.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $19.11. 116,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,760. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.58. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.49.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.