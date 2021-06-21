First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,337 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 2.36% of Alamos Gold worth $72,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,069,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 244,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 98,170 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 566,330 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 84,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

