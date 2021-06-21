First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,835 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $476,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $18.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,530.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,378.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,543.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

