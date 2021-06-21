First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,605,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,655,538 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 2.1% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.90% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $785,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 58.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 220,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,526. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

