First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 101,842 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101,842 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 3.77% of Alleghany worth $328,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock traded up $17.92 on Monday, reaching $671.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $460.58 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.31.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.