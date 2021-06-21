First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 108,060 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,989,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,060 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Cummins worth $515,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.58. 7,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,681. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.90. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

