First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 2,196 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $405,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $26.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,428.81. 41,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,695. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,455.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,332.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

