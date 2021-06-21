First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 25,975 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,245,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,975 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of The Kraft Heinz worth $289,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 156,447 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1,539.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 517,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after buying an additional 58,597 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.66. 120,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,551,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.