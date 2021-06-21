First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 33,475 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,573,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,475 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 2.94% of IPG Photonics worth $331,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.38. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

